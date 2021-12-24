Roxie Thoner spreads holiday cheer by volunteering at Operation Christmas Child in Red Wing.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Thoner about the organization, her interests and more.
Why do you volunteer with this organization?
Seeing what an Operation Christmas Child shoebox gift can do for a child is what got me to volunteer and keeps me involved. These shoebox gifts may go to a child who has never received a gift before. For that child to know someone cared enough to give them a gift brings them such great joy.
Along with the shoebox gift they are also told about God and how much He loves them so there is an eternal hope sent with these gifts.
How did you become interested in this organization?
My involvement with Operation Christmas Child began over 20 years ago by packing a few shoebox gifts and sending items for our kids to pack at a packing party at church. One year they needed help at the packing party so I went. Seeing the fun our kids had packing these gifts and watching the videos of the children receiving them got me hooked.
The following year I was organizing the packing party and a few years later I was invited to a meeting that included a free meal. When I checked in at the restaurant they said “we are looking for someone to head up a drop-off site in your area.” Before I was done eating I knew I wanted to head up this drop-off site.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I enjoy going for walks, flower gardening, reading and doing things with family and friends. We have six grandchildren and spend as much time as possible with them.
What is your favorite part of your role as a volunteer?
I am fortunate to have awesome friends and family who see my passion for these gifts and are willing to help. Working together with them is my favorite part.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
My title is drop-off team leader. I organize a team of folks who are great people, drop off shoebox gifts, help carry gifts in, carton the gifts to OCC specs and keep records of how many gifts we’ve gotten each day during National Collection Week. The final step is getting them loaded in a trailer and delivered to their next step of their location.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
Samaritan's Purse, which heads up Operation Christmas Child, has been an awesome organization to work with. Their encouragement and attention to details are wonderful. There are many different ways you can help. We are currently looking for people to serve as a church relations team member and community relations in our area.
