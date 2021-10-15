Roni Devlin, pharmacist, said she enjoys getting to know her patients and providing the best care possible.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Devlin about her career and passions.
When did you become interested in your line of work?
I worked in high school at a community pharmacy and knew that that was the best fit for me. Small town pharmacies offer much better care and personalized attention.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I like to spend time with my family and friends, especially outdoors.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of my job is the time I can spend getting to know our patients and providing one-on-one care. Pharmacists are the most accessible health care provider and we are able to offer advice anytime.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
I want people to know that small town pharmacies offer the best care and very competitive prices over the big chain pharmacies, that are often too busy to get to know you.
