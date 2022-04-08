Rhonda VanSchoonhoven – Goodhue County probation officer – has always had a passion for working with people.
“I enjoy getting to know people and their lives better,” she said. “I enjoy building relationships with clients.”
VanSchoonhoven started working for the county’s court services in 1990 to engage others in improving their lives so they move forward from the criminal justice system.
“It’s like a puzzle and you are helping people find the missing pieces,” she said. “I also believe our probation system can constantly be improved to better serve our clients and communities.”
To assist in the improvements, VanSchoonhoven has been involved in various committees throughout her career.
“I’ve been involved with Red Wing Youth Outreach, a non-profit, serving at-risk youth for 30 years,” she said. “In 2020, I began facilitating y12sr, which is a yoga and 12-step recovery combination class in Zumbrota that my clients can access.”
When she isn’t working to help others, VanSchoonhoven likes to bike and spend time with family.
