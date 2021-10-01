Peg Hansen, retired art educator, continues to share her love of creative expression while volunteering at Red Wing Arts -- a nonprofit group.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Hansen about her passions.
Why do you volunteer with this organization?
Red Wing Arts has been a part of my life since the 1980s. Marge Vogel, who founded the organization in 1952, was an art education mentor for me in my 20-year teaching career. The organization was always supportive to me and my students. It was natural for me to volunteer. I was able to increase my time after my professional career was over.
What is your favorite part of your role as a volunteer?
Red Wing Arts is unique with their long history and support for every facet of the arts in the local community and surrounding region. There are many ways to participate and the staff has allowed me to focus using my skills and interests. I have done many jobs from serving on the board to my current favorite, being a gallery docent once a week.
I really missed it when the pandemic shut things down. It’s so great that we have figured out how to be safely open. Being in the gallery allows me to greet visitors and best of all, share my love of art.
With our location at the Depot we often have out of town visitors who invariably express their enjoyment with being in our community. It’s amazing that Red Wing is known and visited by people literally from around the world.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
I encourage folks to check us out to volunteer. It can be once a year, occasionally or something more involved. The staff is skilled in finding the right spot.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
Right now, the gallery is undergoing a renovation so even more artists can be represented and the space can be used for even more types of activities. I look forward to experiencing our “new look” and soon our famous Red Wing Arts Fall Festival. Thousands of folks come to celebrate the arts, showing once more that Red Wing Arts is truly a Red Wing treasure.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.