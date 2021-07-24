Nicholas Abney enjoys spending time with family and working at Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my family while camping and fishing. We also enjoy cross-country and downhill skiing. My wife and I also enjoy watching the kids compete in swim meets and soccer games.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
A common misconception about Habitat is that we give away homes. Habitat partners with families to build a home together and then the partner family purchases the home at an affordable price. We accept applications for new partner families each fall for the following build season.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
Anyone can volunteer with Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity. Our volunteers make food for the crews, watch children, build websites, enter data, teach classes and support their communities. You can sign up at gchabitat.org.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
On Sept. 10 we are hosting a volunteer appreciation evening at the Anderson Center. We could not exist without our volunteers and we are organizing a fun family gathering to show our appreciation.
