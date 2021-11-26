Pierce County Sheriff Nancy Hove initiated her career in law enforcement in 1988 at the Ellsworth Police Department. Over the years, she has worked as a school resource officer, dispatch/jailer, patrol officer and DARE worker.
In 2007, Hove became sheriff and said she loves helping people.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Hove about her career, interests and more.
Why do you work for the Sheriff’s Office?
I work for Pierce County because the residents who live here are great.
What do you like to do with your free time?
In my free time I love to travel and do woodworking.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of my job is when I can help someone.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
I am a brain cancer survivor and I love my job.
