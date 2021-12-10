Michelle Tracy gets to be creative every day for a living and loves all aspects of it.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Tracy about her career, interests and more.
Why did you open The Creative Hand?
I have been an artist and crafter my whole life and found it's difficult to find jobs that fit an artist's brain. About eight years ago, I started working as an engraver part-time and found that it was a perfect fit for me. Two years ago, I decided to start my own custom engraving store, now I get to go to work every day loving what I do.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I have so many favorites. Every day I get to be creative and create designs/ideas based on customer requests. But most of all I create a meaningful gift for that person during all of life's ups and downs. Just to name a few are birthdays, anniversaries and life celebrations such as new babies or the passing of a loved one. I also do trophies, plaques and corporate gifts.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
I would like people to know when you come into The Creative Hand you're not limited in your designs. I create everything in house and nothing is made from stock designs, they are all my custom creations. It is best if you can give me 7-10 days from the time the order is taken to completion.
I can engrave all sorts of things such as glass, wood, plastics, leather and some metals. I have a huge selection of blank items to choose from or a customer can bring in a personal item to see if I can engrave it for them.
