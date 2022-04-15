Mathew Berg became an Ellsworth Police Department officer in 2021 to improve the lives of community members.
“I decided to work for the department because I come from a small town and loved the small-town environment and community,” Berg said. “Once I went to Ellsworth for the first time and met community leaders and members, I knew it was the place for me to work.”
Originally from Lake Hallie, Wisconsin, Berg attended the Chippewa Valley Technical College for an associates degree in criminal justice. Later, he went to the police academy before finding his way to Ellsworth.
Over a year into his local career, Berg said he enjoys getting to know all his neighbors and creating a strong bond with community members.
“I enjoy spending time and working with my community,” he said. “I enjoy helping people and working toward the goal of making Ellsworth a better and more safe community for people to live and raise families.”
On a typical day off, Berg participates in the “usual Midwestern activities” including hunting, fishing, going out on a lake and spending time with loved ones.
