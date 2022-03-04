Maggie Cichosz – community engagement specialist for Goodhue County Health and Human Services – enjoys building relationships with local partners to meet common goals.
“It is an honor to serve my community and work to improve the health of Goodhue County residents,” she said.
Cichosz moved to Red Wing in 2013 and started her career with the county in 2019. As a part of her current role, she coordinates the child and family collaborative, and Mental Health Coalition.
“I like working with the community to address the social determinants of health,” Cichosz said. “Things like safe housing, transportation, personal experiences, social connection, education and our environments have a major impact on people’s health, well-being and quality of life. It is exciting to work alongside our community to explore both innovative and evidence-based solutions.”
To gather more evidence, Cichosz and her team are in the process of working on their Community Health Assessment with Mayo Clinic Health System.
“This is where we aim to identify the top health issues that affect Goodhue County residents,” she said. “Throughout the spring and summer you may see us at various community meetings and events throughout Goodhue County to gain feedback from residents on the biggest health problems in the area and possible solutions.”
Cichosz urges anyone looking for health and human resources to stop by their office – 426 W. Ave. – or call them at 651-385-3200.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.