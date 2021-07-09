Lori Clemens loves what she does and for her, working as a direct support professional isn’t about the money -- the reward is seeing the smile on her clients’ faces.
We spoke with her about her job and more.
How/when did you become interested in working with ProAct?
I have been working for ProAct for the last 4.5 years. In the last two years I have been volunteering with one of our participants outside of work. At ProAct I work in the day support services program as a direct support professional.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
A lot of what we do is teach classes to our participants. We teach them a variety of things from social skills, personal safety, different ways to exercise, to other fun topics. We have gone on a variety of outings.
On our outings we have gone up to St. Paul to watch a play, to the zoos and to the Learning Jet. We went to Rochester to the mall and to Quarry Hill. We have also stayed around Red Wing and visited the parks, the movie theater and the bowling alley.
Another part of my job is to volunteer with our participants. We volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Feed my Starving Children.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I have to say going on outings has to be my favorite part of my job. I love getting our participants out into the community and having them meet new people and experience places they might not get to experience.
What should people know if they are interested in working with ProAct?
I would like people to know that working with our participants is very rewarding. Working here is not about the money. It’s about the joy that my co-workers and I get from seeing the smiles on the participants' faces from all of their accomplishments.
