Laurie Casby, West Lakeland, spearheads the Birth to 3 Program for Pierce County to help families become stronger units.
“I appreciate being able to connect families and children with early intervention services that fit their needs as well as providing resources/strategies to parents to support their child’s development,” she said.
Casby worked in early childhood classrooms for almost 20 years before accepting her current position.
“[After my previous job,] it has been refreshing and rejuvenating to be able to work with families in a different role building relationships and providing them with support,” she said. “Pierce County Public Health is a wonderful resource and has an amazing team of people working for them in all departments. I have found a team of caring and motivated professionals who strive to help those we serve with the best practice and client’s needs always leading their actions.”
Casby urges anyone with a concern about their child’s development to reach out for information, resources and evaluation.
“You can find out more information via the Birth to 3 page on the Pierce County Public Health
website or contact [me] at 715.273.2096,” she said. “Even if your child is not found eligible for the program we will provide with some local resources and developmentally appropriate strategies specific for your child and family’s needs.”
Interests
Casby enjoys spending time with family, boating, jet skiing, paddle boarding and snowmobiling.
“I am also an avid gardener and enjoy anything to do with being in my yard working in the dirt as well as painting and crafting over the winter months,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.