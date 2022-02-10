As an artist and contract worker, Laurel Stinson of Red Wing, is all too familiar with food insecurity.
To combat this issue for herself and others, Stinson joined the Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County as the executive director in 2020.
“It’s amazing,” Stinson said. “We ‘rescue’ food from local businesses, which means we have a great selection of name brand foods to choose from at our pantry. We have options for people looking for vegan items, for gluten free items and lots more. When folks help us rescue food by selecting those items at our pantry we make sure the hard work of everyone who contributed to growing and preparing those foods doesn't go to waste, plus they are tasty.”
Throughout the pandemic, the hunger council has faced many challenges including trying to accommodate an increased demand.
“Our largest program, the Pierce County Food Pantry, has had to transform itself into a drive through service and has needed to invest in more freezer space and storage space,” she said.
This summer, the food pantry will continue their newest garden program to provide extra fresh veggies and fruits.
“This garden, located at the Pierce County Food Pantry, grows fresh produce for the pantry and is a teaching garden,” Stinson said. “We held several educational programs for kids in the garden last summer, in partnership with the public library. It was a great time.”
Stinson urges anyone interested in volunteering with the council to reach out at 715-273-2070.
“Fighting hunger takes so much more than food donations,” she said. “We need people who are passionate about this issue to help us organize events, educate the public, and create a space that is comfortable and conscious of food safety for our volunteers.”
