Laura Aadalen assists members of the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce in making their businesses stronger.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Aadalen about her job and interests.
When did you become interested in your line of work?
When I became an ambassador back in 2003 for Riverfront Ford, I realized that there was more to a chamber than I thought there was, and I have been interested ever since.
What do you like to do with your free time?
In my free time I love to be outside. We are so blessed to have the river, so many parks and trails here in the area for kayaking, hiking and biking. I also love to spend time up north with friends enjoying the peace and quiet of the woods.
What is your favorite part of your job?
The favorite parts of my position are my co-workers, this community, our businesses and planning River City Days. My job is to assist in making our members businesses stronger through communication, education and networking.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
If your business is interested in joining the Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce, I would love to make an appointment to meet with you to discuss the benefits that we could provide as part of your membership.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile.
