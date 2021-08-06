Kevin Riegelman likes helping the community’s youth and veterans by serving with the Elks.
Why do you volunteer with this organization?
About 30 years ago, a friend of mine asked me if I wanted to join the Elks. He told me a little bit about the great things that they do for our community to help youth and veterans. A couple months later, I was initiated as a member and became a lodge officer.
Over the years, I have held many positions in the Elks at the local, district, state and national level. Today, I continue to serve my lodge and community as a Lodge Trustee, a mentor to new officers and volunteers.
What do you like to do with your free time?
Spending time with family and traveling are two things that my wife and I enjoy doing together. We recently returned from a two-week camping road trip with family out to Glacier National Park. I also enjoy helping friends and family with handyman projects.
What is your favorite part of your role as a volunteer?
My favorite part of being involved with the Red Wing Elks Lodge is our state project, the Minnesota Elks Youth Camp located on Pelican Lake near Nisswa, Minnesota. The camp is owned, funded and operated by the 24 lodges in the state. Its purpose is to provide a weeklong camp experience to deserving youth between the ages of 9-13 that may not otherwise get the chance to attend a camp. Elk members support the camp by fundraising and volunteering their time and talents to help keep the camp operational.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
Anyone interested in more information about becoming a member of the Elks can check out our local website at redwingelks.org or the national organization’s website at elks.org. We are a patriotic American organization dedicated to serving our communities, youth and veterans. While some stereotype the Red Wing Elks Lodge as “just a bar,” we are much more than that and invest thousands of dollars and volunteer hours into supporting our local communities.
