Katie Hardyman Morem, director of business relations for Minnesota State College Southeast, loves helping those who were once incarcerated better their future. She also enjoys traveling and reading.
We spoke with her about her job, what she does in her free time and more.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
As the director of business relations my primary responsibility is providing customized training to our local community. I make sure everyone is getting the training they need whether it be CPR/first aid/AED, welding, leadership or mental health first aid.
I am also the community relations person representing the college on many committees and boards in the area.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite thing is offering classes to individuals who have been incarcerated or have something on their record which is keeping them from finding employment. We have the ability to change lives and give people hope with a new skill or career which is so rewarding.
I also love being the face of the college out in the community. As a “townie” it is fun to introduce new people to the area and connect them with people or businesses that will help them.
What do you like to do with your free time?
Like many people, I enjoy traveling, especially to Great Britain. I studied there in college at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland and was able to travel all over Europe, which honestly changed my life in many ways.
Coincidentally, I also love to read British historical fiction about World War II. Movies are my other passion at the theater preferably. I try to go at least once a week now that they are open again.
What should people know about MSC Southeast?
I want everyone to remember we are one of the best options in the area for higher education. Come up and check us out. I would love to give you a tour and tell you about all the new programs we have to offer right here in Red Wing.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
