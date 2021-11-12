When Katie Casci isn’t creating her own artwork, she adores helping others hone their craft.
Why do you work at Red Wing Artisan Collective?
I love the whole idea of what the artisan collective embodies -- showcasing local artists' work, providing learning opportunities to the community and being a functional studio space. There is such a variety here and it is very exciting.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I love creating things with my hands, dabbling in new mediums, working in my gardens, being in nature, playing with my children, and spending time with my husband, friends and family.
What is your favorite part of your job?
It is so amazing to see all of the incredible talent that the Red Wing area has to offer. You never know what new works and artists might walk through the door, and what they will add to our already diverse collection.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
Besides providing avenues for local artists to sell and teach their craft, we have also added a new clay studio. It is one of the few places in Red Wing where the general public can work with clay. It is a very visceral way to connect to the rich pottery history of this area.
