Katie Bartko volunteers at the Hunger Prevention Council of Pierce County for the smiles.
“I love it when you can see by the smile on someone's face that you have made a difference,” Bartko said.
Bartko was elected to the council in 2016 to help community members who are struggling.
“I am passionate about everyone having access to adequate and appropriate nutrition,” she said. “I've met far too many people who don't have enough to eat and that is just not acceptable when there is so much food produced in our country. The Hunger Prevention Council has been working to provide equitable access to food for over 20 years. It is extremely rewarding to work with this group.”
Bartko encourages anyone interested in volunteering to contact the council by calling 715-273-2070 or emailing piercecountypantry@hungerpreventioncouncil.com.
“Every little bit you can do helps,” she said.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
