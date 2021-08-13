Josie Lappegaard is spending her summer as an intern before heading to Seattle to earn a master’s degree in business administration.
The Republican Eagle spoke with her about her time with United Way and more.
How/when did you become interested in this organization?
United Way was a household name for me growing up. My parents have always highlighted the importance of giving your time and resources to organizations that help others, and United Way does just that.
Nothing is more fulfilling than knowing the work that you do every day is playing a role in benefiting the well-being of somebody else.
What is your favorite part of your role as an intern?
My favorite part of my job is seeing and working with all of the people behind the scenes. United Way does great work worldwide. However, it is especially rewarding to witness the local work that individuals in our office, our various boards and the everyday volunteers do. They all bring something unique to the table and collaborate in an exceptional way.
Everyone involved in our United Way branch is working toward a common goal, but the different way we contribute is inspiring to see.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
One main concern that United Way of GWP is focusing on this year is homelessness. To help raise funds and bring awareness to this issue in our community, we are holding an art auction. The event is titled “Freshly Painted” and the goal is to create brighter futures for those experiencing homelessness through collaboration with artists and the sale of their art. Much like the paint used in a piece of art, we want to carry over those same strokes to a freshly painted wall that makes up a home.
Our auction and supporting events are launching soon, so be sure to keep an eye out.
