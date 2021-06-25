Jessica Acosta, universal banker at CCFBank in Red Wing, finds joy with family, colleagues and customers.
We spoke with her about her job, what she does in her free time and more.
Why do you work with this organization?
I started as a teller for CCF in March of 2018. I was impressed that they have been with this community for 10 years, now 13 years. Since then, I have worked my way up to becoming a universal banker.
What do you like to do with your free time?
My free time is mainly spent with my boys, who are 2 and 6. We try to find things to do or go to any events that happen in or around the area. Throughout the year, we like to travel back home to Iowa.
What is your favorite part of your job?
The people I work with make my days greater. They are always there for support, work related or not. I am the branch’s “FUNChamp.” We always have a good time with the national days and dress-up days that happen during each month.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
I am here to help. Whether it is something I can help with or refer you to someone who can. I strive to do my best because I know how frustrating it is when you do not have someone you can regularly go to for banking questions, or trust enough to know that the issue will be resolved. I want to be your banker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.