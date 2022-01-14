Jen Hofschulte connects community members with the Sheriff’s Office to build high quality relationships.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Hofschulte about her career and more.
Why do you work for the Sheriff’s Office?
I work for Goodhue County because I truly appreciate the people of the community. Sheriff Kelly and I have similar ideas about how to best serve our community which makes my job very enjoyable.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Getting to work with and getting to know members of the community. I love being able to give the members of the community resources to prevent becoming a victim of crime, and I love giving them a connection to the Sheriff’s Office so they know we are here to help.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
If anyone has an event coming up that they would like us to be involved in to contact me at Jenny.Hofschulte@co.Goodhue.MN.US. Sheriff Kelly has made it a priority of the Sheriff’s Office to be involved in the community and for us to be engaged with them in a positive setting whenever possible.
Are there any local events coming up that you would like to highlight?
This winter we will be continuing with our Coffee with a Deputy event every other Wednesday. We will also be bringing back Skating with a Deputy this winter and Fishing with a Deputy this summer. Follow us on Facebook for all the events we are involved with.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next highlighted neighbor. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.