Jeff Bjork joined the Pierce County Board in 2020 with one thing on his mind: helping grow and improve his community.
“My family has been in Pierce County for generations, and my hope and dream is to make and leave this county better and stronger each and every day,” Bjork said. “The center of all good and positivity starts with ourselves and not someone else. I want to make a difference from within the core.”
Bjork believes a way toward local improvement is by increasing overall communication skills at all levels of life. His motto: Working together, and not as single individuals, will increase our likelihood of bettering our community
“[It] starts with listening and learning what the people of the community are saying,” he said. “No one individual ever has all the answers, but collectively we can work and learn what the answers should be.”
In community discussions, he strives to listen to all aspects of a topic and encourages other members to do the same.
Although Bjork has decided not to run again in the April elections, he is happy with his time on the board.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.