Jay Wardle – director of enterprise data for Red Wing Shoe Company – works to entice the creation of new local businesses while serving on the Port Authority.
“The Port Authority does a lot of economic development work, [so] I want to continue to move us forward by [getting] businesses with good paying jobs to come to Red Wing,” Wardle said. “I also want to see us continue to grow our attractiveness as a tourism destination and as a place to live.”
Wardle joined the authority in May 2020 once an opening appeared because he is a strong believer in what the city has to offer.
“There’s an opportunity to attract those who might want to escape big-city traffic and housing prices and move to Red Wing while working for a company in Minneapolis, Rochester, or even Chicago and San Francisco,” he said.
During authority meetings, Wardle advocates renewing the leases with Prairie Island Nuclear Plants, which are expiring in 2033 and 2034.
“A large part of our economy is anchored to that facility and if the leases are not renewed, Red Wing will need a very long runway to react,” he said. “Couple that with the fact that the office work-life has forever shifted and there is no longer a need to live where you work in many cases. This also poses a risk to our employment base with people not needing to move to Red Wing to take a job with a Red Wing company.”
When Wardle isn’t tackling economic issues, he enjoys hiking, biking and watching auto racing.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.