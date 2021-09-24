Janine Mason worked in a hospital before becoming the associate dean of nursing at Minnesota State College Southeast. Mason said she loves helping students become successful professionals.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Mason about her career, passions and more.
Why do you work with this organization?
I grew up in Red Wing and have a lot of pride in our local businesses, organizations and education. To be able to work and make a difference in my own community is a blessing.
How/when did you become interested in this organization?
I started at Minnesota State College Southeast after working in the hospital setting for 18 years. I have always had a passion to mentor, train and educate new nurses and did so in the hospital setting. After completing my master’s degree in nursing education, I was hired at MSC Southeast in 2018 where I can continue to play a role in shaping nurses for the future workforce.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Nursing students work hard and sacrifice a great deal to be successful in school. My favorite part of my job is supporting students on their path to success. Watching a nursing student gain confidence as they work toward being a nurse is gratifying. I love the nursing pinning ceremonies where the college welcomes new graduates into the nursing profession while celebrating with their families and friends.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
MSC Southeast cares for its students and prioritizes their needs and success above all else. Southeast employees are student driven and we take a lot of pride in seeing our students achieve their dreams.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I like to hike, camp, spend time on the river and be with my family and friends. I set a goal to walk every street in the city limits of Red Wing this year and have almost completed it. There are a lot of hills in this town.
