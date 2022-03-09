Gretchen Anderson joined the Red Wing Sister Cities after chaperoning for students who went to Ikata, Japan, in 2017 as a part of the commission’s exchange program.
“After that enjoyable experience, I decided to join the commission to keep the program going and prepare the next year's group of students,” Anderson said. “The Ikata exchange program began in 1995. Red Wing also has the sister city of Quzhou, China, which has been a wonderful exchange of teachers and artists over the years.”
While abroad, Anderson saw firsthand how important it is for young people to live in another culture, eat new foods and study the history of a different country.
“The students were housed with Japanese families for about nine days and then the Japanese students flew to Red Wing and stayed with our families,” she said. “It is a life-changing experience and goes a long way toward breaking down barriers and stereotypes. People are people, wherever you go.”
During commission meetings, Anderson likes working with other members on many different projects.
“It's also rewarding to see the Red Wing students prepare for their trip by fundraising the entire amount they need, and the friendships that develop,” she said. “The only downside to all of this is that COVID has been rough on the exchange program. This will be the third summer that the trip has been canceled.”
When Anderson isn’t conducting commission business, she keeps busy as a retired music teacher by using her skills in different musical roles.
