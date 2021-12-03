Greg Cady began teaching at Minnesota State College Southeast in 2004 and is a Navy Reserve officer.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Cady about his career, passions and more.
Why do you work at MSC Southeast?
It was an educational degree that opened career opportunities for me, so now it's time to “pay it forward” and encourage others to pursue educational goals that will enhance their quality of life.
What do you like to do with your free time?
My wife and I travel across the country in our RV during the summer months. As a social science professional, I appreciate America’s diversity and beauty.
What is your favorite part of your job?
Seeing our students walk onto the graduation stage is an amazing moment. The ceremony is not only a rite of passage, but a display of student empowerment, dedication, hard work and determination coupled with career excitement.
What should people know if they are interested in attending or working at the college?
The first thing that comes to mind is “quality of life enhancement.” It's empowering to witness our students exhibit courage and determination as they pursue and achieve their educational aspirations. Many of our students find success at our college because of our smaller size and our culture of caring.
Our employees are committed to education, sharing their occupational expertise through mentoring and counseling. MSC Southeast makes a difference in so many lives -- the lives of students, employees and our communities.
