Meet Greg Beckweth; instrument repair instructor at MSC Southeast, Red Wing native and avid outdoor enthusiast.
If there is a band tool in need of tuning or a hiking trail to explore, Beckweth is always ready for the adventure.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Beckweth about his passions and more.
Why do you work at Minnesota State College Southeast?
It’s a very friendly working environment. We are a small college, and everyone is supportive and helpful – staff, faculty, administration. I am encouraged to be at my best as a member of the college community and in my role as a teacher in the band instrument repair program. I am humbled to be one of the instructors here at Southeast for what is considered the premier program to learn musical instrument repair.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I like to do anything outdoors. Bicycle, ski, snowshoe, hike, sail on Lake Pepin; just take walks in nature with my wife and Cavalier dog Skipper. I also play horn professionally part time. I’ve been very fortunate to have played with a variety of groups and venues, from Minnesota Opera, Minnesota Orchestra, touring Broadway shows and promos for Minnesota sports teams.
What do you like best about your job?
The students. We attract students from all over the country and internationally, with various backgrounds and experiences. When I see them grasp the material and produce the work after learning and advancing, it’s immensely rewarding and satisfying. Plus, they are simply interesting and enjoyable people, and it’s a pleasure getting to know them.
I must also add; my colleagues are a favorite part of my job, too. We’re like mad scientists in a lab, working together and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible to learn, pursue and create for both the field of band instrument repair and what we teach.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
Instrument repair is a fine combination of mechanical skill, craftsmanship and art. An instrument is a musician’s “voice” and their means for expression, joy and satisfaction. We like to say that “a child will blame themselves when an instrument doesn’t work; a mature player will blame the instrument.” Unfortunately, the child will give up unless a repair person comes to their rescue. Our mission is to return each instrument to its best condition so that no musician is held back.
