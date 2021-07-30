Gina Lee is a certified nurse-midwife who said she loves working closely with her patients during a special time in their lives.
Why do you work with Mayo Clinic?
I work for the Mayo Clinic because I believe in providing the best obstetrical care to my patients. I chose to work for this organization because of their focus on excellence through evidence-based care. I am honored to provide safe, quality health care individualized to my patient’s needs in a supportive work environment.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I enjoy spending time with my family and traveling when I can. I like to go hiking with my dog, Lulu. I also like to explore new restaurants and nearby areas to find hidden gems in the community.
What is your favorite part of your job?
I love supporting women during the exciting and vulnerable period of pregnancy and childbirth. I feel so honored to be with women through this special time, and hope that I can help them feel safe and happy with their birth experience. I also love to work with women throughout their lifespan to feel empowered with their own healthcare.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
I want people to know that certified nurse-midwives are highly specialized advanced practice providers who are able to care for women autonomously as their primary obstetrical provider. We can prescribe medications, deliver babies and manage gynecological conditions. Women can have epidurals or non-medicated labors with a certified nurse-midwife, and we work closely with our physician colleagues in case a high risk condition or Cesarean section is needed.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.