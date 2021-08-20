Freya Nelson grew up in Hager City and is studying political science at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The Republican Eagle spoke with her about her summer internship with the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties as the Blue Bookshelf coordinator.
Why do you volunteer/work with this organization?
Working at United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties gives me the opportunity to have a multi-faceted understanding of what defines our community and how I can best contribute to it. The Blue Bookshelf Program allows me to engage with community members and build an educational stepping-stone for young readers.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part of my job is experiencing my efforts becoming realized in the form of community events or the placement of Blue Bookshelves.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
I want people to understand that the United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties' Blue Bookshelf program is aimed at placing books in the hands of all young readers. The Blue Bookshelves are already starting to be placed in various locations throughout the greater community.
