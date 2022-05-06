Douglas Hamilton became an Ellsworth police patrol officer on Nov. 29, 2021, to make his community a safer place for everyone.
“My favorite part of my job is having the ability to make a positive impact on my community,” he said. “The relationship I see between [residents] here really shows me how close this community is and how everyone is always looking out for another.”
Hamilton graduated from Menomonie High School in 2016 and later went to Ridgewater College to study law enforcement.
When his current position opened up, he jumped at the opportunity to serve a small town Wisconsin location.
“[My job is] very rewarding,” he said. “This career takes a lot of your free time away, it’s long hours and late nights, [but it’s] what you make it.”
In his free time, Hamilton enjoys working on cars, taking his dog on walks and spending quality time with family.
To keep up with Hamilton and other officers, follow the Ellsworth Police Department’s Facebook page.
