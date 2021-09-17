Keeping people active while enjoying one of Red Wing’s bluffs. That is David Anderson’s goal as he continues his work at He Mni Can-Barn Bluff, Sorin’s Bluff and Billings-Tomfohr Conversation Area.
Why do you volunteer with this organization?
The mission of Friends of the Bluffs is to increase the enjoyment, promotion and stewardship of our bluffs -- He Mni Can-Barn Bluff, Sorin’s Bluff and the Billings-Tomfohr Conservation Area. The Y received a grant in 2010 with the focus of improving the health of our residents by encouraging them to be active and eat healthier. With three beautiful, but underutilized bluffs, our team decided to look at what needed to be done so more people would walk, hike, jog, bike and enjoy them. Since then, Friends of the Bluffs has developed and maintained a trails system, installed wayfinding signage, installed steps and supported the city of Red Wing’s long-range plan for the bluffs.
What is your favorite part of your role as a volunteer?
Working on the trail system and talking with trail users, residents and visitors. When I think back to when we first started working on the bluffs and how few people we saw to where we are now and how many more people are using them, I know we are accomplishing our mission.
What should people know if they are interested in joining the organization?
There are many ways people can help, by volunteering their time or by making a donation. Friends of the Bluffs will be starting a project to remove some invasive plants along the South Trail on He Mni Can-Barn Bluff, will continue to install steps up the Bush Street Trail, continue to work on the trails and offer events like Earth Day and Bluff Color Fest. To join us or make a donation, people may go to our website, www.redwingbluffs.org or contact me at redwingbluffs@gmail.com.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
On Saturday, Oct. 16, we will be hosting our annual celebration of fall, Bluff Color Fest Trail Run/Hike. For more information or to register, go to www.bluffcolorfest.com
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile.
