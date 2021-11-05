Darla Lester and her sister Kayla started Twin Folk Farms to honor their childhood dream of owning a business together. Lester said she loves tending to their farm and spending time with family.
Why did you start Twin Folk Farms?
I have a passion for offering high quality meat to consumers and use animals to tend to our land in a holistic manner.
When was the farm established?
We established Twin Folk Farms in 2020, shortly after our homestead of 40 acres grew into a farm of 125 acres.
What do you like to do with your free time?
Create homegrown meals, share farming/homesteading/recipes with others, spend as much time as possible tending to the farm and nurturing my family.
What is your favorite part of your job?
The joy on the faces of visitors is amazing. They crave farm life and get real tastes of it when they visit.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
We want them to know that we're doing this for them just as much as ourselves. We want the community to be grounded in knowing that they can participate in the local food chain.
