RED WING – Crystal Olson is the venue site manager for Round Barn Farm during wedding season, perfecting her clients’ night to remember.
“Every wedding is unique to the couple, and I love that I can aid in making their day as special and stress-free as possible,” she said.
Olson is originally from California, where she held varying jobs from police officer, private investigator to real estate appraiser. She moved to Red Wing 27 years ago with her husband who is from the area.
In 2018, Olson was looking for her next career adventure, so she met with Round Barn owners Kirk and Wendy Stensrud and accepted her current wedding position. 2022 will be her fourth year at the farm.
During her time as site manager, Olson is in charge of venue and behind the scenes work including placing chairs, greeting guests, ushering the bridal parties to their respective get ready lounges, assisting the wedding party down the aisle, directing parking and meeting various vendors such as the photographer, hair and makeup, caterer, bartenders, florists, DJ and officiant.
“I stay until the wedding dance is over and everything is cleaned up, as we have many back to back weddings, she said. “I work from 10 a.m. to midnight, but the day flies by.”
When asked what her favorite part of the job is, Olson’s answer was simple; seeing the transformation of the bride.
“Every bride is beautiful,” she said. “I love seeing her go from arriving in the morning in casual clothes, to when she slips on her dress, hair and makeup done to perfection. I also enjoy when a dog is part of the wedding party in a little tux or tutu.”
As the spring and summer wedding season fast approaches, Olson recommends prospective clients to come to Round Barn’s open house on May 1 from 1-3 p.m. to take a look around the venue.
“All are welcome to come and enjoy an idyllic day on the farm,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.