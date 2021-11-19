Cassandra Tri puts customers first. Whether a shopper needs a new pair of shoes or sweater, Tri will help them find the perfect item.
The Republican Eagle spoke with Tri about her passion for fashion and more.
How did you become interested in working at Phileo?
I followed Andrea on Facebook and knew she was opening a storefront in Red Wing. I figured it would be a fun part-time job.
What is your favorite part of your job?
My favorite part about my role at Phileo is getting to pick some of the styles we carry. I also love helping people pick items out for themselves or gifts and getting to know the customers.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I love hanging out with my family, hiking and anything outside.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
I love my job and what I do. The customers I’ve been able to meet while working at Phileo Style have been amazing. Our Phileo team has quickly become like family and I’m so grateful for that.
