Calli Ekblad, director of business relations for MSC Southeast, believes in higher education for everyone. During her time off, Ekblad said she enjoys hanging out with her four grandchildren.
Why do you work with MSC Southeast?
I truly believe in higher education for everyone and helping those that may need not only training, but upgrading, retraining or building on their experience as a critical step in furthering themselves.
How and when did you become interested in this line of work?
I began as a high school office education assistant student that worked in community education. Once I graduated I began taking classes in technical education, but loved the organization and an opening came up which I applied for. While working I took evening classes to further my education. I continued working, raising a family and then going back to college through online learning to finish my studies.
What do you like to do with your free time?
I love to work in my garden, spend time outside and love spending time with my family and four grandchildren.
What do you want people to know about what you do?
In my current position of director of business relations, my job has always been to work with businesses, health care facilities and individuals in providing training through continuing education opportunities to get people into the workforce and to fill the needs where there are shortages. I work with businesses on grants so their employees can get the training they need to advance in their jobs, retrain or upgrade on a new job they may be applying for.
Does this organization have any events coming up that you would like to highlight?
We are now going into our 35th year of offering a women’s professional event where women, even men, are invited. They can network with others, enjoy an inspiring keynote presentation, have a great meal, and be able to get away for a half-day to relax, laugh and learn.
