Bill Emery – a dairy farmer located in Hager City – volunteers at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Pierce County to help his community.
“I enjoy meeting and visiting new people,” Emery said.
Since joining in 2000, Emery has participated in many events and is currently focusing on distributing food from Meals on Wheels.
“The people appreciate us bringing food to their door and visiting, and so do I” Emery said. “People enjoy and even look forward to us coming.”
When he isn’t volunteering, Emery likes to fish, garden, and watch ball games and Ellsworth wrestling.
Whom should we profile?
Let us know who you would like to see profiled as our next Neighbor Profile. Email rtnews@orourkemediagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.