The Red Wing School Board met Monday, Nov. 22, to discuss the district’s statewide test results, communication plan and more.

Here is what you need to know.

MCA results

Robin Pagel, the district coordinator, shared the following 2021 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) results.

Reading: 44% of students taking the exam scored at an “exceeds standards” or “meets standards” level.

In 2019, the result was 55%, which shows a 11% decrease. Statewide scores had a 6% drop.

Math: 36% of students taking the exam scored at a “exceeds standards” or “meets standards” level.

In 2019, the result was 49%, which shows a 13% decrease. Statewide scores had the same percentage drop.

Science: 33% of students taking the exam scored at a “exceeds standards” or “meets standards” level.

In 2019, the result was 51%, which shows a 18% decrease. Statewide scores had a 8% drop.

Pagel, board members and Superintendent Karsten Anderson discussed how COVID and an updated curriculum being introduced a few years back, could have affected the scores.

“Now the goal is to get [the numbers] back up,” Anderson said.

Communication plan

The Red Wing Public Schools’ communication plan is a living document that includes goals to help build effective, productive relationships between students, staff, stakeholders and the community.

The plan states, “communication‌ ‌is‌ ‌much‌ ‌more‌ ‌than‌ ‌dissemination‌ ‌of‌ ‌information:‌ ‌Healthy,‌ ‌effective‌‌ communication‌ ‌is‌ ‌an‌ ‌exchange.‌ ‌We‌ ‌welcome‌ ‌and‌ ‌seek‌ ‌feedback‌ ‌to‌ ‌maintain‌ ‌that‌‌ two-way‌ ‌dialogue‌ ‌as‌ ‌the‌ ‌district‌ ‌strives‌ ‌to‌ ‌educate‌ ‌and‌ ‌inspire‌ ‌all‌ ‌students‌ ‌so‌ ‌they‌‌ realize‌ ‌their‌ ‌full‌ ‌potential‌ ‌and‌ ‌become‌ ‌respectful,‌ ‌responsible and‌ ‌productive‌ ‌citizens.‌‌”‌  

The district will use its websites, student messenger, broadcasting, print publications, social media and more as a way to connect.

Anne Robertson, communications manager, encourages everyone to reach out with suggestions and questions relating to the plan.

COVID funding

Jackie Paradis, business manager, presented the following COVID funds plan for 2021-2022.

Allocation plan

ESSER III general: $1,684,503.03

  • Communications manager -- $85,500

  • Staﬀing for smaller class sizes -- one elementary teacher, four 0.50 FTE high school teachers -- $255,000

  • Ethnic studies -- culturally relevant texts for K-12 -- $215,000

  • Hands-on learning opportunities -- STEM curriculum and amplify science curriculum -- $105,000

  • Sanitation supplies -- $50,000

  • One floater custodian -- $45,000

  • Additional hours for our health and safety consultant -- $30,000

  • Cameras to aid with contact tracing -- $68,400

  • Mental health therapist at on-site clinic -- $50,000

  • Tech integrationist -- $82,793

  • Online learning -- $350,000

  • Culturally responsive professional development -- $35,000

  • Three additional permanent substitutes -- $68,580

$244,230.03 will be carried over for 2022-2023.

ESSER III learning recovery: $421,125.76

  • Hands-on learning and field trips -- $50,000

  • Classes with community partners -- $50,000

  • Busing -- $30,000

  • Targeted services and credit recovery programs -- $65,000

$226,125.76 will be carried over for 2022-2023.

Emergency connectivity fund: $455,849

  • Purchase 75 additional hotspots -- $6,750

  • Service for 300 hotspots -- $72,000

  • Purchase 1100 Chromebooks -- $351,461

  • Purchase 46 Lennovo Thinkpads -- $25,638

COVID testing: $146,432.71

  • Time for nurses working on COVID test program -- $36,432

  • Time for health and safety consultant working on testing -- $20,000

  • Tests from vault -- $90,000

ARP Homeless Children & Youth: $6,968.29

  • Time for homeless liaison -- $3,468.29

  • Driverʼs ed training -- $500

  • Gas only cards, school supplies, go bags and winter clothing -- $3,000

ESSER III lost instructional time: $131,485.57

  • PBIS coach for grades 7-12 during second semester -- $42,500

  • Special education make up service hours -- $45,000

  • Targeted services and credit recovery -- $43,985

ESSER III pandemic enrollment loss: $147,311

  • High school counselor -- $42,500

  • PBIS coach for grades K-6 (portion not funded by Title II) -- $35,400

  • Social worker for grades 7-12 during second semester -- $42,500

  • Student monitor remainder of 2021-2022 -- $15,000

$1,911 will be carried over for 2022-2023.

