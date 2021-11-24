The Red Wing School Board met Monday, Nov. 22, to discuss the district’s statewide test results, communication plan and more.
Here is what you need to know.
MCA results
Robin Pagel, the district coordinator, shared the following 2021 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) results.
Reading: 44% of students taking the exam scored at an “exceeds standards” or “meets standards” level.
In 2019, the result was 55%, which shows a 11% decrease. Statewide scores had a 6% drop.
Math: 36% of students taking the exam scored at a “exceeds standards” or “meets standards” level.
In 2019, the result was 49%, which shows a 13% decrease. Statewide scores had the same percentage drop.
Science: 33% of students taking the exam scored at a “exceeds standards” or “meets standards” level.
In 2019, the result was 51%, which shows a 18% decrease. Statewide scores had a 8% drop.
Pagel, board members and Superintendent Karsten Anderson discussed how COVID and an updated curriculum being introduced a few years back, could have affected the scores.
“Now the goal is to get [the numbers] back up,” Anderson said.
Communication plan
The Red Wing Public Schools’ communication plan is a living document that includes goals to help build effective, productive relationships between students, staff, stakeholders and the community.
The plan states, “communication is much more than dissemination of information: Healthy, effective communication is an exchange. We welcome and seek feedback to maintain that two-way dialogue as the district strives to educate and inspire all students so they realize their full potential and become respectful, responsible and productive citizens.”
The district will use its websites, student messenger, broadcasting, print publications, social media and more as a way to connect.
Anne Robertson, communications manager, encourages everyone to reach out with suggestions and questions relating to the plan.
COVID funding
Jackie Paradis, business manager, presented the following COVID funds plan for 2021-2022.
Allocation plan
ESSER III general: $1,684,503.03
Communications manager -- $85,500
Staﬀing for smaller class sizes -- one elementary teacher, four 0.50 FTE high school teachers -- $255,000
Ethnic studies -- culturally relevant texts for K-12 -- $215,000
Hands-on learning opportunities -- STEM curriculum and amplify science curriculum -- $105,000
Sanitation supplies -- $50,000
One floater custodian -- $45,000
Additional hours for our health and safety consultant -- $30,000
Cameras to aid with contact tracing -- $68,400
Mental health therapist at on-site clinic -- $50,000
Tech integrationist -- $82,793
Online learning -- $350,000
Culturally responsive professional development -- $35,000
Three additional permanent substitutes -- $68,580
$244,230.03 will be carried over for 2022-2023.
ESSER III learning recovery: $421,125.76
Hands-on learning and field trips -- $50,000
Classes with community partners -- $50,000
Busing -- $30,000
Targeted services and credit recovery programs -- $65,000
$226,125.76 will be carried over for 2022-2023.
Emergency connectivity fund: $455,849
Purchase 75 additional hotspots -- $6,750
Service for 300 hotspots -- $72,000
Purchase 1100 Chromebooks -- $351,461
Purchase 46 Lennovo Thinkpads -- $25,638
COVID testing: $146,432.71
Time for nurses working on COVID test program -- $36,432
Time for health and safety consultant working on testing -- $20,000
Tests from vault -- $90,000
ARP Homeless Children & Youth: $6,968.29
Time for homeless liaison -- $3,468.29
Driverʼs ed training -- $500
Gas only cards, school supplies, go bags and winter clothing -- $3,000
ESSER III lost instructional time: $131,485.57
PBIS coach for grades 7-12 during second semester -- $42,500
Special education make up service hours -- $45,000
Targeted services and credit recovery -- $43,985
ESSER III pandemic enrollment loss: $147,311
High school counselor -- $42,500
PBIS coach for grades K-6 (portion not funded by Title II) -- $35,400
Social worker for grades 7-12 during second semester -- $42,500
Student monitor remainder of 2021-2022 -- $15,000
$1,911 will be carried over for 2022-2023.
