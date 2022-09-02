Grief is a natural part of loss that many people experience after losing a loved one. Mayo Clinic Hospice is bringing resources to the community this fall for people struggling with grief.
“Grief is an organic process, it is natural and even though it is natural it isn’t something we go through often and it can be so overwhelming,” Ann Siverling, bereavement coordinator for Mayo Hospice said.
Silverling is one of the coordinators for the grief support groups that Mayo Hospice hosts. The support groups are designed to help people in the community who are experiencing grief and create a space of support.
The support groups are a free, six-week program and different topics are discussed each week that help with the grieving process.
“In the six week curriculum there is a different topic each week. One week is sharing your loved one’s legacy, another is dealing with the holidays and our final session is how to say goodbye to one another or to our loved ones,” Siverling said.
“People’s favorite session is the third week when we have the group bring something that tells a story about their loved one,” she continued.
Many people go through different stages of grief and some people experience mental, emotional and even physical symptoms because of grief. The support group will aim to help people through these issues.
“We really talk about how to support one another and support our emotions. We also provide education surrounding grief to let people know what they are going through is completely natural and they aren’t the only ones,” Siverling said.
Siverling suggests that people attend three months after a loved one's death.
“It’s best if it is three months or more after a loved one’s passing, so that they are able to support and be supported,” she said.
The support group begins during the week of Oct. 3 and goes through the week of Nov. 7 and is on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. If anyone would prefer a virtual support group a Zoom option is also available.
Registration for the support group closes on Sept. 6. Any registration forms sent after that date will still be considered but not guaranteed a spot in the support group. The group is for anyone 18 and up.
To join the support group registration is available at https://surveys.mayoclinic.org/jfe/form/SV_etIDYDAijD67I1M. For any questions about the support group or the registration process call 507-284-4002.
