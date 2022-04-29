At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, among the uncertainty, Mayo Clinic in Red Wing started to work on providing accessible testing to the surrounding communities.
The first testing site from the Red Wing Mayo Clinic was located at the former Professional Community Center Building. Now, the current testing site that is available to the public is held at Red Wing Plaza at 3261 South Service Drive.
Nakayla Warren, an operations manager at Mayo Clinic Health System, said, “At the start, we had a drive-through at the old Professional and Community Center, that went so smoothly for several months, and as the cold weather approached, we moved operations inside that building, and had a walk-through.”
Warren assisted in standing up and operating COVID-19 testing locations across Southeast Minnesota, including Red Wing.
As the virus mutated and cases escalated, the operations of the testing site changed.
“In 2021 we moved operations back to the main campus for scheduled COVID swab, just when we did that, the variants started to peak, and we moved to an offsite swab location at Red Wing Plaza. So we have moved several times, I would say four for sure,” Warren said.
The most current testing site opened Sept. 1, 2021.
“Over the course of the pandemic, 90,930 COVID swabs have been administered to date since the Red Wing location through Mayo Clinic started testing for SARS-CoV-2,” said Kristy Jacobson from the Red Wing Mayo Clinic.
Throughout the pandemic, the capacity of tests given each day varied as the variants came through. The number of people getting tested each day has changed as well.
“That number varies greatly, today we are doing about 50ish a day, at the peak times, we were doing 500 a day in Red Wing,” Warren said.
To keep up with the higher volumes of people coming through testing sites, the way they operated had to change and evolve. From starting as a “first come, first served” site to appointments, the clinics had to find effective ways to get people tested.
“When we started COVID-19 testing, we were in a drive through format only, the interesting part about that was it was first come first serve, we asked folks to have a Mayo registration number in advance of showing up, but they did not need an appointment,” Warren said.
She continued, “we had some times where cars occupied the entire parking lot, and traffic control became an issue.”
To keep testing sites safe and using social distancing as often as possible, the clinic moved to scheduled appointments and used a “call in for your appointment” model.
“Right when we were about to hit our peak, we moved indoors and had scheduled appointments. We mitigated the risk of having congestion in the building by having a call-in for your appointment. Patients stayed in their cars, and called the number that we posted on the side of the building to check in for their appointment,” Warren said.
She continued, “The patient received a text message to their phone when we were ready inside for them. I was also so impressed with the innovative way and technical advances we used to test patients as safely as possible.”
Red Wing has been one of the busiest testing sites in southeast Minnesota. Additionally, the turnaround time for test results is much quicker than other comparable testing sites. Test results are almost always ready within 24 hours.
“I also really appreciate the promptness of results, we found patients would come from the cities down to Red Wing, as Mayo had a quick turnaround time for results, still does, but when we were doing 500-plus a day, they could still get results in less than 24 hours most times,” Warren said.
Aside from testing clinics, the Red Wing Mayo Clinic has been providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics when possible. Jacobson said, “I can share that dating back to December 22, 2020, there have been 30,611 COVID vaccines administered in Red Wing.”
Mayo Clinic continues to provide these services as the pandemic continues.
“COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are available at our main clinic locations including Red Wing, Cannon Falls and Lake City,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson suggested a good source for COVID-19 information is the CDC’s website at: CDC.gov and Mayo Clinic’s website: https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/public-guidance
