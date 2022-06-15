RED WING – Mayo Clinic Health System will host several sports physical clinics across Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota. These free clinics are for student-athletes entering grades seven to 12 in the 2022–2023 school year. The physicals provided at these clinics fulfill Minnesota State High School League sports requirements.
Sports physical clinics will be held at these locations across Mayo Clinic Health System in southeast Minnesota:
Cannon Falls, Minnesota
The clinic will be held July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 32021 County 24 Blvd. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-263-6001 for an appointment.
Ellsworth, Wisconsin
The clinic will be held July 20 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at 530 W. Cairns St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-273-5061 for an appointment.
Lake City, Minnesota
The clinic will be held July 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 500 W. Grant St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 651-345-1100 for an appointment.
Plainview, Minnesota
The clinic will be held July 26 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at 275 First St. SW. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-534-3169 for an appointment.
Red Wing, Minnesota
Clinics will be held July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Aug. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at 701 Hewitt Blvd. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 651-267-5500 for an appointment.
Zumbrota, Minnesota
The clinic will be held July 21 from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at 1350 Jefferson Drive. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 507-732-7314 for an appointment.
Appointments are required. Patients can self-schedule an appointment using Patient Online Services or the Mayo Clinic App, or by calling the location number listed above.
Student-athletes should:
Wear gym shorts and a T-shirt to the screening.
Bring school identification.
Bring a completed Minnesota or Wisconsin high school league sports screening form.
Have a parent or guardian accompany them to the screening. This is recommended for students under 18, but it is not required.
The sports screening is not intended to take the place of ongoing care with a child's primary care provider, and immunizations will not be offered. If a child has not had a well-child exam in the past two years, parents should contact the local clinic to schedule a well-child exam.
