The Mississippi River at Red Wing. File photo

Mississippi River readings logged at 7 a.m. by U.S. Geological Survey at Red Wing. Flood stage is 14 feet.

May 1: 8.42 feet

May 2: 8.38 feet

May 3: 8.55 feet

May 4: 8.88 feet

May 5: 9.21 feet

May 6: 9.46 feet

May 7: 9.55 feet

May 8: 9.43 feet

May 9: 9.36 feet

May 10: 9.14 feet

May 11: 8.96 feet

May 12: 8.92 feet

May 13: 9.06 feet

May 14: 9.27 feet

May 15: 9.68 feet

May 16: 10.30 feet

May 17: 10.81 feet

May 18: 11.24 feet

May 19: 11.37 feet

May 20: 11.53 feet

May 21: 11.53 feet

May 22: 11.40 feet

May 23: 11.36 feet

May 24: 11.21 feet

May 25: 11.09 feet

May 26: 10.90 feet

May 27: 10.70 feet

May 28: 10.51 feet

May 29: 10.36 feet

May 30: 10.11 feet

May 31: 9.77 feet

