Mississippi River readings logged at 7 a.m. by U.S. Geological Survey at Red Wing. Flood stage is 14 feet.
May 1: 8.42 feet
May 2: 8.38 feet
May 3: 8.55 feet
May 4: 8.88 feet
May 5: 9.21 feet
May 6: 9.46 feet
May 7: 9.55 feet
May 8: 9.43 feet
May 9: 9.36 feet
May 10: 9.14 feet
May 11: 8.96 feet
May 12: 8.92 feet
May 13: 9.06 feet
May 14: 9.27 feet
May 15: 9.68 feet
May 16: 10.30 feet
May 17: 10.81 feet
May 18: 11.24 feet
May 19: 11.37 feet
May 20: 11.53 feet
May 21: 11.53 feet
May 22: 11.40 feet
May 23: 11.36 feet
May 24: 11.21 feet
May 25: 11.09 feet
May 26: 10.90 feet
May 27: 10.70 feet
May 28: 10.51 feet
May 29: 10.36 feet
May 30: 10.11 feet
May 31: 9.77 feet
