May marks the beginning of the Anderson Center at Tower View’s 2022 artist residency season. May’s residents include a public artist and two non-fiction writers staying for four weeks, along with a music creator, a visual artist and two poets each staying for two weeks. Artist participating in May hail from Minnesota, New York, Idaho, California, Florida and New Jersey.
Public artist Seitu Jones of Saint Paul is participating as part of the Anderson Center’s First Step Public Artist Residency, which aims to serve as a catalyst for social action and relationship building in the community. Music creator Theo Baer is participating through a fellowship with the Kinds of Kings composer collective, while Poet Andera Pierceall is attending through a fellowship with Pacific Lutheran University’s graduate writing program.
Seitu Jones, public art
Seitu Ken Jones is a multidisciplinary artist, advocate and maker based in St. Paul, who has been tending the soil of community through art for more than 40 years. Engaging with Red Wing though the Anderson Center’s First Step Public Artist Residency program, Jones' work channels the spirit of radical social movements into experiences that foster critical conversations and nurture more just and vibrant communities. He is broadly recognized as a dynamic collaborator and a creative force for civic engagement.
At the Anderson Center, Jones is working with Red Wing community members to design and create a public artwork that recalls and remembers the historic African American presence in Red Wing and Goodhue County. His residency culminates with the finalization of a design for a public art piece and with a community meal in the spirit of Jones’ 2014 project with Public Art Saint Paul, “CREATE: The Community Meal."
Jones' work can be found at seitujonesstudio.com.
Loubna Mrie, non-fiction
Loubna Mrie is a Syrian photographer, journalist and writer. She covered the Syrian war as a photojournalist for Reuters from 2012-2014, based in Aleppo, covering the ongoing conflict in the Idlib, Aleppo, Latakia and Hama governorates. Currently based in Oakland, California, she is a frequent commentator, researcher and public speaker on Syrian and Middle Eastern affairs. Mrie's work has been published in The Nation, Time Magazine, Vice, and New Republic. She has spoken at Aspen Ideas Festival, the United Nations and Harvard University.
At the Anderson Center, Mrie is revising the last chapters of her memoir for Penguin Random House about growing up in Alawite society in Syria, but then joining the Syrian uprising in 2011. Loubna will share her story, and the unimaginable consequences of her life of activism, with the Red Wing Noontime Kiwanis on May 5.
Mrie's work can be found at: loubnamrie.com.
Zeus Sumra, non-fiction
Non-fiction writer Zeus Sumra was born in Saint Lucia and emigrated to the U.S. when he was 17. Currently based in Jersey City, New Jersey, Sumra directs a reading series for Lampblack Lit, a community organization that supports and publishes black writers across the world. He holds an MFA in creative writing from Rutgers University. His work has appeared in the Bristol Short Story Prize Anthology and elsewhere.
At the Anderson Center, Sumra is working on a collection of critical essays that examine portrayals of queerness in Black Diasporic literature. One long essay in particular, called “Away from Our Origins,” explores his experience reading the work of Jamaica Kincaid as a queer teenager growing up in the Caribbean, and the complicated feelings he has about his home country. During his residency, Sumra is connecting with Sheena Tisland’s English students at Tower View Alternative High School for a creative writing workshop.
Theo Baer, music/composition
Brooklyn-based composer, performer and fabricator Theo Baer is participating through a partnership with the Kinds of Kings composer collective’s Bouman Fellowship. His work is the result of a diverse musical upbringing and journey towards emotional healing as a black and trans artist. Currently he is most interested in the physical properties of sound, electronic hardware and functional sustainable design. Theo often works with magnetic tape, analog synthesizers, and produces hand-drawn scores.
While in residence at the Anderson Center, Baer is further exploring the development of his personal creative process and realizing new material for a forthcoming collection of pieces, including album on New Amsterdam Records for his solo electronic project iT Boy. Baer's Bouman Fellowship from Kinds of Kings includes a commissioned piece set to premiere May 31 in a performance by violin duo The Furies at Monk Space in Los Angeles. During his residency he will connect with students at Universal Music Center for a workshop around improvisation and composition.
Andrea Pierceall, poetry
Poet Andrea Pierceall from Hailey, Idaho, is participating as a Pacific Lutheran University Rainier Writing Workshop Fellow. Following a life-long career as a court reporter in San Francisco, the death of Pierceall's husband in 2015 changed the trajectory of her life. Pierceall began using poetry to assuage and understand loss. Her poems are elegiac, and her goal is to use grief to better understand living.
At the Anderson Center, Pierceall is working on a chapbook of approximately 20 poems that explore the sacred as well as the starkness of grief through the refuge of poetry. A former elementary school teacher, Pierceall will connect with elementary house students from Red Wing’s Red Cottage Montessori for a nature work and poetry activity at the Anderson Center during her two-week residency.
Dorsey Craft Olbrich, poetry
Dorsey Craft Olbrich is a poet and educator from Jacksonville, Florida. Her first collection, “Plunder,” won the May Sarton New Hampshire Poetry Prize from Bauhan Publishing. Her poems have appeared in Alaska Quarterly Review, Massachusetts Review, Poetry Daily, Willow Springs and elsewhere. She teaches at Florida State and serves as an Assistant Poetry Editor for AGNI Magazine.
At the Anderson Center, Craft is drafting poems and conducting research for a manuscript exploring gun and hunting culture in the American South from a feminist perspective. The collection blends her personal experience growing up hunting doves and deer with broader stories, including those of women from history who used gun ownership to advance social justice and counter the oppressive forces of the patriarchy and white supremacy. During her two-week residency, Olbrich will lead a generative workshop with students at Tower View Alternative High School on persona, poetry and pop culture, developing an image, or sonnets or prose poems.
Olbrich's work can be found at dorseycraftpoet.com.
Simona Prives, mixed media visual art
Simona Prives is a Brooklyn-based visual artist whose work includes painting, drawing, and time-based media. Having received her MFA from Pratt Institute, Prives creates immersive animated collages that incorporate a variety of themes and materials. Her work explores the dialectic of growth and decay and examines our complex relationship between the organic and the man-made.
At the Anderson Center, Prives is continuing her work integrating still and moving images by projecting animations onto life-sized, mixed media wall-drawings. Video footage of human activity, stop motion drawing or ink move seamlessly within select areas of her compositions, as well as interact with the overall images. During her residency, Prives will lead a group collage workshop where area young utilize fragments of images to create new narratives.
Prives' work can be found at simonaprives.com.
