Creating more affordable housing is crucial for the overall health of Goodhue County. That was the message Mary Bujold, president of Maxfield Research and Consulting, explained Sept. 29 during the first installment of a seven-part housing summit.
“The availability of housing that is affordable to low or very low income households continues to be the number one barrier to access or maintain a stable housing situation,” Bujold said.
Maxfield Research and Consulting conducted a county-wide housing study to help Goodhue leaders better assess top priorities and next steps.
Bujold announced the findings this Wednesday during an event for the Goodhue County Summit Housing Webinar Series presented by Community and Economic Development Associates.
Maxfield shared the following takeaways and priorities.
Study takeaways:
Population and housing growth has been strong in the past decade due to millennials moving into the housing market
Growth in nearly all age groups with people 65 and older growing the fastest
High percentage of family households with or without children in Goodhue County
Households incomes are lower than the Twin Cities Metro with renters having the lowest incomes
76% of workers commute from outside the county
Need for more affordable rental housing
Senior housing market is the strongest for active adults and affordable products
For-sale housing market prices are increasing due to a lack of supply
Need for single-family housing
Need to consider alternative housing options
By 2030, Maxfield predicts that there will be a demand for 2,200 more housing units in the county.
County priorities:
Promote rental housing production for all price points and income levels
Construct affordable single family homes
Create more zoning options to allow for multi-family development
Consider multi-pronged approach to housing assistance
Produce senior housing options to meet growing demand
Promote private-public-partnerships to create new housing products
Promote and expand a financial, land use and development “tool kit”
County officials will look further into the study results during the coming months and hope to make proactive efforts in housing development.
