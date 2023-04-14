Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Goodhue, Dakota and Pierce Counties. .Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and increase river flows. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Thursday, the stage was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Saturday evening and continue rising to 18.4 feet next Thursday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS IN SOUTHERN/EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... Temperatures warming into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday afternoon will combine with dew points in the 40s to produce relative humidity values in the 20s. Sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts to 20-25mph will combine with the lower humidity to result in elevated fire weather conditions. The overall risk is slightly lower compared to Thursday, but will still allow fires that develop to spread quickly as the conditions persist until precipitation arrives later in the day.

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. ...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue zones. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton and Crawford Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...From Sunday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&