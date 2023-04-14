During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic we never left our homes without a mask.
We never entered stores or schools, hotels or sporting events without one.
As masking requirements have lifted and the world has morphed back to a pre-covid state, Mayo Clinic still required masks for patients.
That changed after an announcement last week that the Mayo Clinic is no longer requiring masks for patients.
As of April 10, wearing a face mask is optional for patients at any of the Mayo Clinic Health System campuses.
“In line with Mayo Clinic’s commitment to patient care, Mayo Clinic will continue to require wearing a face mask in high-risk patient settings,” the organization said in a news release. “High-risk immunocompromised patients will be notified to wear a mask while they are at Mayo Clinic.”
The change in the policy comes from a consistent decline in hospitalizations due to the virus.
“Mayo Clinic is evolving its policies due to the consistently low rates of hospitalizations, mortality and community transmission levels of COVID-19 observed at most Mayo Clinic locations,” the institution said in a statement. “COVID-19 cases have decreased significant;y since Jan. 2022, along with a significant drop in deaths and hospitalizations nationwide.”
Patients and visitors can still choose to wear masks on Mayo campuses if that is most comfortable for them.
According to Kristy Jacobson from the Mayo Clinic Communications Department, universal masking at Mayo Clinic campuses began in April 2020.
After three years, the masking requirements are now optional.
COVID-19 testing is still available through Mayo Clinic.
According to Mayo Clinic, “Patients who have an assigned Mayo Clinic Health System primary care provider can screen and schedule a COVID-19 test via the Mayo Clinic app on their patient portal account.”
All other patients seeking COVID-19 testing should contact their local primary care provider or clinic. At home tests are still available over-the-counter at local pharmacies.
After three years, gone are the days where masks are required.
