Effective immediately, facial masks are required to be worn in all Red Wing city-owned buildings.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in the community and among city staff. As a result, the city of Red Wing now requires all employees and members of the public to wear masks while in city-owned buildings, including City Hall, the Red Wing Public Library and the Sheldon Theatre Box Office. Masks will be available at the entrance to these buildings for public use.
The city's website states,"Maintaining critical functions, such as emergency response, water, and sewer, is essential to the community, and facial masks play an important role in reducing community transmission. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we safeguard our employees so these services can continue uninterrupted."
