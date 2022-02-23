The Red Wing School Board voted Feb.22 to end the district-wide mask mandate effective immediately. Masks are now optional/recommended and only required during the following three circumstances:
On all public transportation, such as school buses and vans. This will be in place until the federal mandate ends.
Someone shows COVID-19 symptoms while at school. That individual will be expected to mask up until they leave school areas.
A staff member tests positive and is eligible for ending isolation early as stated in the Learning Plan.
“Our mask mandate is very difficult to enforce,” board member Alren Diercks said. “Many of our people that wear masks do not wear them properly. We are spending all of our time trying to worry about keeping the masks on our students. I think that time could be better spent trying to work with students that are causing issues in our district.”
Administration emphasized that people who are sick, with COVID or otherwise, should stay home for everyone’s health.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, board members also discussed maintenance on different courts at the high school and legal advisors.
Track and tennis courts
The Red Wing High School track and tennis courts are in need of an upgrade and as a part of the long-term district maintenance plan, both areas will be receiving improvements this spring.
Athletic Field Services is spearheading the track work for $91,000 and Upper Midwest Athletic Construction will enhance the tennis courts for $50,745.
Alan Gaylor, director of buildings and grounds, explained both vendors have provided good outcomes for the district in the past.
Legal advisors
Kennedy & Graven will continue to be the primary legal advisor for the district.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson explained that he has never received bad advice from the law firm and is happy to continue their partnership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.