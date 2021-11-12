“Watershed,” an exhibition of paintings by renowned artist Mary Pettis, will be on display beginning Saturday, Nov. 13, at Wild Rivers Conservancy of the St. Croix & Namekagon. Twenty five percent of the proceeds from paintings sold during this exhibit will support the mission of Wild Rivers Conservancy, the official nonprofit partner of the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway.
The exhibition will feature more than 60 original oil paintings of both iconic and intimate subjects throughout the riverway.
“It is my hope that this exhibition does more than just help fund and celebrate the mission of the Wild Rivers Conservancy,” Pettis said. “I’m hoping that these paintings carry our shared legacy of love for this valley and that they will inspire continued stewardship of our sacred river and its watershed.”
“The riverway is a special place that is loved by many; but love alone will not ensure this national park remains the treasure we enjoy today,” said Bethany Cox, director of development for the conservancy. “Generous gifts, like this one given by Mary, help support Riverway protection and enhancement, and provide opportunities for people to explore and discover the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers.”
Pettis, local artist and expressive realist, is designated as a living master by Art Renewal Center, the highest gold-standard organization of representational arts. While her art has taken her around the world, Pettis’ heart is at home in the St. Croix River Valley.
“I love its story, the historical and geological narrative stored in the layers of rocky sentinels lining the river,” Pettis said. “I care now more than ever that this local, thriving, wild, and scenic watershed be preserved and protected."
The ”Watershed” grand opening is on Saturday, Nov. 13, from 4-6 p.m. at Wild Rivers Conservancy, 1015 N Cascade St., Osceola. The gallery will be open to the public Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 6.
For more information on gallery hours, location and the conservancy, please visit wildriversconservancy.org/watershed. For more information on Mary Pettis and her paintings, please visit marypettis.com.
