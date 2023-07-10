Spreading music across Red Wing in many ways is something local musician Mark Woerpel continues to do.
Woerpel hits all the bases when it comes to music. He teaches, records original music, performs with the band Them Pesky Kids and helps others produce music.
He has been teaching music in Red Wing since 2007. He recently moved into a new studio at the Anderson Center in November last year.
“I’m excited about this for a lot of reasons, I want to live my life doing the things I like to do. Teaching, recording and performing,” he said.
Woerpel also works in construction with Rivertown Construction. He has been a part of many Red Wing area projects like the Red Wing Shoes Flagship store, Anderson Center Barn and Shed renovations and the Pottery Building renovations.
“I still do construction, I like doing that too. What is neat about Rivertown Construction is that we do a lot of creative projects,” he said.
Woerpel’s studio is now housed in the spot that he helped renovate a few years ago.
Now with the new studio space, he is looking forward to continuing to teach the Red Wing community.
“I have worked with a lot of great families and it is neat to see them grow and write their own music,” Woerpel said. “I have worked with the some of the same families for several years.”
He has taught some well-known musicians in the Red Wing area. Ellsworth native Brooke Elizabteh and Red Wing native Joe Bigalke are both students of Woerpel.
He specializes in teaching all guitar styles, ukulele, bass, vocal studies, mandolin, banjo, harmonica, Native American flute and much more.
Woerpel is taking new students, for more information about his work, his teaching and performances visit his website markwoerpelmusic.homesteadcloud.com.
In addition to working construction from time to time and teaching music, he produces his own original pieces.
Woerpel’s music has been featured on Good Morning America, 20-20, Deadliest Catch, NFL, NHL, MLB and more.
He writes, performs, records and produces music for TV out of his basement in Ellsworth.
“There are thousands of channels that need music every day and more tomorrow,” Woerpel said. “It is called a publishing library and you feed your music into that library and then TV producers can find music from there.”
His music has been successful on TV because of his expansive knowledge and abilities to play various instruments.
“I record it in the basement in Ellsworth, it gets emailed to Minneapolis, then to LA and then it comes back to the TV in my living room,” he said.
Another form that Woerpel continues to make music is in the the band Them Pesky Kids.
The band has performed throughout the midwest at festivals, casinos, corporate events and bars. They have been a main-stay at Treasure Island since 2011.
Them Pesky Kids will be performing at the River Town Throw Down event in Central Park, a free event, on July 15 at 3 p.m.
“It is going to be the loudest rock show in the center of town yet,” he said.
