Winter weather gets Minnesotans outdoors and many groups in the community ensure that Red Wing has well cared for outdoor rinks each year.
Red Wing has outdoor ice rinks at two locations, South Park and at the Athletic Fields. The rinks have been open since late December.
The warming houses are staffed by Red Wing Community Education and Recreation, and they provide free skate rentals.
“We are trying to provide a place for people to come and warm up and utilize the free skate rentals. We open the warming house to the public every day,” Mikayla Beuch said.
The staff provide whatever services are needed – helping with skates and maintaining the warming house.
“If it wasn’t for those people working, we wouldn’t have the warming houses,” Beuch said.
Community Education and Recreation’s staff member Pat Bergin has spent over a decade flooding and maintaining the ice rink at the Athletic Field, commonly referred to as the “Ath.”
“My son played youth hockey, and the rinks weren’t in the best shape. I called the city and asked if I could freeze the rinks at the Ath,” Bergin said. “So now I’ve been doing it for about 12 years. It’s been fun.
Bergin started as a volunteer and has continued to come back each winter and flood the rink. For him this is a part-time job in addition to some of his 12-hour work days during the week.
He gets up early in the morning on the weekends during some of the coldest days of the year to get the rinks in good condition.
“Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning I get up and run the Zamboni. I try to get up here on Monday and Wednesday nights to clear the ice,” Bergin said.
The process of getting the rinks flooded at the beginning of the season can take up to 50 hours. Bergin doesn’t mind the early mornings and long hours.
“Generally I’m able to start sometime in December, and the goal is trying to get them up and running before Christmas break,” he said.
It is weather dependent at the beginning of the skating season, they need the right amount of cold weather for it all to come together.
“It takes roughly 40 to 50 hours to go from grass up to where they are skatable. So there are a lot of long hours just putting as much water down as possible and letting it freeze,” Bergin said. “Once they are up and running I maintain the rinks at the Ath. I clear the snow and I shave and refreeze with the Zamboni.”
He continues to come back each year to take care of the rinks at the Ath, because he wants to continue to make it a place the community can enjoy.
“There are a lot of people who use it and being able to provide the best ice possible for the community is my favorite part,” Bergin said. “It takes a lot of work and a lot of love and not many people would probably love getting up at 4 a.m., but I like providing the best ice for the community.”
The staff works with Red Wing Public Works to get the rinks ready. It is a collaboration between the community, the city and Community Education and Recreation.
“We work closely with Community Ed and Rec for any equipment that they need and other services that they might need,” Public Works Director Shawn Blaney said.
It has become a collaborative effort between the two entities over the years. Community Education and Recreation is thankful to have a good relationship with Public Works.
“If there is anything wrong with the warming houses, they are the first people we call, and they are so responsive if we need anything,” Beuch said.
Public Works always is willing to help with the maintenance.
“It is a partnership, I can’t stress enough all the help that Public Works gives me. They refill the propane on the Zamboni and all the equipment is theirs. They help clear the snow when it’s needed,’ Bergin said.
Some of the equipment has come from the Red Wing School District, the Zamboni at the Ath was donated a few years ago.
“It is nice to see that we are all trying to provide that space and an accessible activity for skaters and community members through collaboration,” Beuch said.
Community Education and Recreation tries to keep the rinks open as long as possible into the spring.
“We try to keep the ice for as long as possible and keep it available to the community. Last year we went into March and it is just really dependent on the weather,” Beuch said.
The warming houses are open daily depending on the weather. Monday through Friday they are staffed from 4-8 p.m. On the weekends they are open from 1-8 p.m.
