Redevelopment in Red Wing is an ongoing and overarching project.
The city, developers, business owners and many entities are striving to make Red Wing a destination.
An emphasis on growth is wrapped within decision making with new housing and business developments. Several projects are progressing this year and construction on buildings will start early this spring.
Avanti Development
The Avanti Development, also known as the Mike’s Barber Shop/Block 27 project, is starting this spring.
At the Jan. 17 Port Authority meeting Community Development Director Kyle Klatt provided an update on next steps for the project.
Late last year the development was approved for TIF and project plans are going through last approvals and permitting at the city level.
“The council approved both the Tax Increment Financing plan and agreement for the project back in November and December based on recommendations from the Port Authority,” Klatt said.
This project will include demolition of the existing building and the construction of a brand new apartment complex with 36 units.
“The city has received back the fully executed grant agreement from DEED which paves the way for work to begin on that building,” Klatt said.
“Right now the developer is working with their architects and engineers to refine their plans for the building and we are expecting that to move forward early this 2023,” he continued.
Associated Bank
Another project making strides is the apartment units that will go into the historic bank building located in downtown Red Wing on the corner of Bush Street and West Third Street.
The project will include up to 30 units and retail space on the main level will be a part of the construction plan.
This building has been vacant for several years and city officials are excited to see a project within this building take off.
“Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group from Mankato has completed the purchase of the building so they do now own the building and have control over it,” Klatt said.
There is 1,500 square feet of space on the main floor of the building for retail. The project will be progressing early this year.
“They have as of Monday indicated that they are in the building doing some demolition work, they did get permits for that from the city so you should see work progressing on that site,” Klatt said.
Bauer Built Development
Down in the West End District a large project is making progress.
The former Bauer Built building, located at 1511 Old West Main St., is set to become a food hall. This was approved last year by the Port Authority.
City staff have been working closely with the developer to finalize plans and begin the construction process this year.
“Our staff did have a meeting with representatives from Rebound to work through what our process is going to look like,” Klatt said.
There are several next steps that need to be addressed and resolved before the project will fully begin with construction.
A purchase agreement will be processed as well as a redevelopment agreement for the property.
“We will be talking to the surveyor about getting a sketch prepared, that is going to be a critical part of our ongoing conversations, so we know exactly what area we are talking about,” Klatt said.
With the progression of the project the city is planning to formally inform nearby homes and businesses and the general public about the project and where it is at.
“We will be seeking some direction from the Port at our annual meeting about what we want public participation and public discussions to look like,” Klatt said.
More projects are in the works, an affordable housing project in partnership with Three Rivers is still in planning stages.
The Hallstrom’s project is working on next steps for the addition of renovated units in the downtown area.
More updates about projects will be given during Port Authority meetings over the course of project’s progressions.
