During the month of October the public had the opportunity to tour several manufacturing businesses around the city.
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce organized 22 tours for the schools and the public throughout the month to celebrate the businesses and give exposure to the goings on inside the businesses.
“Historically the Chamber has been the organizer of the manufacturing month tours and the manufacturing month celebration,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michelle Larson said. “The goal of that is to celebrate the manufacturing industry and raise awareness about manufacturing in our community and our region.”
Over time the Chamber of Commerce has scheduled tours for the public and for schools during the month of October.
In Red Wing and in the state of Minnesota, October has traditionally been Manufacturing Month. The mayor and the governor both offer proclamations for the month each year.
“Manufacturing month is always in October across the state of Minnesota, there is a proclamation that is typically read by Mayor Wilson and it is the same proclamation that is read by Governor Walz for the entire state,” Larson said.
During COVID-19 they paused on the tours or had them at a lower capacity, but this year was the first year they were back in full capacity.
Red Wing has a rich manufacturing industry and by showcasing the businesses the community is able to see the work that goes into production.
The tours and the celebration brings awareness and changes the perception of what manufacturing jobs look like.
“Manufacturing businesses are the powerhouse of our economy, and we want to give them the exposure that they deserve and celebrate the amazing things that they do,” Larson said.
The tours also help with the younger generation heading into the workforce, it gives them the opportunity to see if the businesses are places they may want to work in.
“We work with the public schools to book student tours and we had two groups of students on tours this year over the course of two days so they had a total of 10 tours,” Larson said. “Those are a favorite among our manufacturers because they are exposing their facilities and their opportunities to a future workforce and the students always have an amazing time seeing what happens behind those walls.”
Many people on the tours were fascinated by what goes on inside the buildings they drive by every day.
“All of the tours are really fascinating, even some of the tours that I have been on more than once I learn something new. Some people from the community went on multiple tours this year,” Larson said.
“Everyone has different things that they liked about each one, and I think ones that stuck out for people were some that we didn’t get to go on last year like ADM and Red Wing Shoe and S.B. Foot Tanning Company,” she continued.
In the future, they may expand the tours to take place during more than just the month of October, but for now residents should mark their calendars for next year if they missed the tours this year.
The Chamber of Commerce will continue to plan more tours for years to come to celebrate the manufacturing industry in Red Wing.
“We love organizing them year after year and they are something that we always look forward to and the community always looks forward to and we are fortunate that our manufacturers let us in their doors, it is an incredibly valuable experience,” Larson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.